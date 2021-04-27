HERE are more pictures of a home in one of the most desirable locations in Newport which is going under the hammer this week.

The semi-detached property, in Christchurch Road, has been empty for years and is in need of renovation.

As you can see from the images the bathrooms are really dated and the kitchen is non-existant but the property is in a great location, directly opposite the city's Beechwood Park.

The property, which is being sold by Paul Fosh Auctions, has a guide price of £229,000.

These pictures show the potential of the property with its large rooms and good-size back garden.

Gemma Vaughan, from Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions, said: "This type of original unimproved home seldom comes on the market. It's a true gem.

"We're expecting keen interest in the property due to its size, condition, potential and brilliant location, opposite the park.

"This substantial freehold property offers a truly fantastic opportunity for someone to acquire a home in a marvellous location in Newport on Christchurch Road right opposite Beechwood Park gates.

"The four to five bedroom property requires complete renovation throughout but does offer huge potential.

"It would make an ideal family home as it is very spacious has off road parking with garage and a lovely, large rear garden."

The next Paul Fosh Auctions online sale, when this property among some 80 others will be offered for sale, started at midday on today, Tuesday, April 27, and ends at 5pm on Thursday, April 29.