A KNIFEMAN armed with a blade in each hand stabbed his new neighbour’s pick-up truck and threatened to slash his son’s throat following a “harmless prank”.

Nicky Moore, 43, “lost his temper” in Abertillery’s Woodland Terrace and caused hundreds of pounds worth of damage to Thomas Gwyn Williams’ Ford Ranger.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how trouble flared after the defendant was the target of a practical joke.

One of the knives was left on the bonnet of the truck. Picture: CPS

During a hoax, neighbours told him he had a gas leak and urged him to flee his property.

But the leg-pulling appeared to have been taken in good spirit and Moore was invited to a gathering that was taking place in the street.

But things quickly turned sour at the party last November.

Prosecutor James Evans said Moore had armed himself with two kitchen knives following an argument between him and Mr Williams at the subsequent get-together.

Mr Evans told Cardiff Crown Court: “The defendant went to Mr Williams’ Ford Ranger and began to stab at the bonnet causing punctures to the structure of the bonnet.

“He also threatened to slash the complainant’s son.”

Moore, now of Tone Road, Bettws, Newport, pleaded guilty to criminal damage and two counts of possessing a bladed article in public.

The court was told he had previous convictions for affray and racially aggravated public disorder but had not been in trouble for more than a decade.

Stephen Thomas, mitigating, said: “The defendant understands this is a serious matter and that he was totally wrong and stupid on that day.

“There was provocation and a trick was played on him.

“He was in the street with two knives. He lost his temper. He stabbed the complainant’s car. Nobody was outside.”

Mr Thomas added: “The complainant was not scared and was shouting, ‘Come on then!’

“No injury was caused. It was a wholly unfortunate incident.

“His best mitigation are his guilty pleas.

“The defendant has not been before the courts since 2010 and has been assessed as posing a low risk of reoffending.

“He has, as your honour knows, since moved away from the area.”

The judge, Recorder Bilal Siddique, told Moore: “There was provocation but you became aggressive.

“You came back with two knives and you were shouting threats.

“You were behaving unlawfully and dangerously.”

The defendant was jailed for four months, suspended for two years.

He was made the subject of a six-month curfew between the hours of 4pm and 8am and told to pay £420 prosecution costs.

Recorder Siddique ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the knives.