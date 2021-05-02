A PASSION for sport was one of the many things that the Morgan family at Tredegar House were well-known for during their time in Newport.

The grounds of Tredegar House were the perfect setting for sporting events, with the vast open fields of the estate providing ample opportunity for people to stretch their legs and enjoy the outdoors.

The Tredegar House cricket team outside the pavilion. Team members include the Morgan family's chauffeur, gardener and brick layers. Picture: Newport Museum

From horse racing to cricket matches, sport was not only a much-loved family pastime, but it was also a favourite activity for entertaining noble guests and rewarding hardworking servants.

It may be hard to picture today, but the Tredegar Estate once included a cricket pitch and pavilion, and a sports field where the car park can be found today.

MORE NEWS:

Cricket was a particularly popular activity within the Morgan household, and both family and servants alike would play competitively in the Tredegar Park team as part of the local league.

The Tredegar Estate football team c1920s, including the footman, chauffeur, coachman and coalman. Picture: Newport Museum

Matches were played against clubs such as Ponthir and Newport Reserves. This included in 1886, when a match was organised between Tredegar Park and Castleton Ladies, who reportedly used broomsticks instead of cricket bats (although the reason for that is sadly unknown).

Several years later, even the South Wales Daily News noted the Morgan household’s contribution to the cricketing season.

The enjoyment of sport didn’t end there, as the grounds were not only used to host cricket matches, but also horse and yacht racing events.

The lake was even used for hover craft racing in the 1970s after Newport Council took over the estate.

A gathering of friends (unidentified, but possibly the cricket team) in formal attire outside the Tredegar House pavilion. c 1930s. Picture: Newport Museum

Traces of the Morgan’s love of sport can still be seen across Newport today, as many of the sporting grounds were donated to the city by the Lords Tredegar.

Rodney Parade, an area now well-known as the home of the Dragons rugby team and Newport County AFC, was gifted to the Newport Athletic Club by Godfrey Morgan. Presumably named after Godfrey’s brother, Charles Rodney Morgan, the parade has been used for athletics, tennis, cricket and rugby since 1877.

The Tredegar House lake was once used for boating before becoming a haven for wildlife. Picture: Newport Museum

The Tredegar Park Golf Club was also given land by Godfrey’s successor Courtney, who opened the club in May 1923 having allowed them to use some of the deer park that was once on the estate. This was then extended in 1936, when more of the land became available.

With an enormous estate to enjoy, it’s no wonder that the Morgan’s developed such a passion for exhilarating sporting activities.

While the gardens and parkland are now a haven for wildlife and visitors alike, the tradition of getting active has continued, with everything from gentle strolls to Park Runs being just some of the favourite pastimes of those who come to Tredegar House today.