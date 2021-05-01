IN 2008 Abergavenny Food Festival clocked up its tenth year and marked the occasion with plenty of festivities.

By then the festival had been spotted as the rising star in British artisan food. Events were held in the build up to the festival, including a parade of school children from Abergavenny, dressed as chefs and carrying giant food items.

Abergavenny Food Festival has since become a must-see event for Welsh cuisine fans, attracting over 35,000 people in 2019. Here are some archive pictures of the 2008 chef's parade.

 

Showing their love of food are children from Abergavenny schools in 2008

Showing their love of food are children from Abergavenny schools in 2008

Children dressed as chefs for the occassion

Children dressed as chefs for the occassion

All lined up to enjoy the chef's parade

All lined up to enjoy the chef's parade

Children showing their love of food and music in a parade ahead of the Abergavenny Food Festival in 2008. Picture: Malcolm Morgan

Children showing their love of food and music in a parade ahead of the Abergavenny Food Festival in 2008. Picture: Malcolm Morgan

Schoolchildren taking part in the parade. Picture: Malcolm Morgan

Schoolchildren taking part in the parade. Picture: Malcolm Morgan

Children carried giant food items in the parade

Children carried giant food items in the parade

The parade ahead of Abergavenny Food Festival 2008

The parade ahead of Abergavenny Food Festival 2008

One of the colourful creations in the parade

One of the colourful creations in the parade

Anyone for cake? One of the giant food items carried by pupils

Anyone for cake? One of the giant food items carried by pupils

Pupils making music and enjoying the parade

Pupils making music and enjoying the parade