IN 2008 Abergavenny Food Festival clocked up its tenth year and marked the occasion with plenty of festivities.
By then the festival had been spotted as the rising star in British artisan food. Events were held in the build up to the festival, including a parade of school children from Abergavenny, dressed as chefs and carrying giant food items.
Abergavenny Food Festival has since become a must-see event for Welsh cuisine fans, attracting over 35,000 people in 2019. Here are some archive pictures of the 2008 chef's parade.
Showing their love of food are children from Abergavenny schools in 2008
Children dressed as chefs for the occassion
All lined up to enjoy the chef's parade
Children showing their love of food and music in a parade ahead of the Abergavenny Food Festival in 2008. Picture: Malcolm Morgan
Schoolchildren taking part in the parade. Picture: Malcolm Morgan
Children carried giant food items in the parade
The parade ahead of Abergavenny Food Festival 2008
One of the colourful creations in the parade
Anyone for cake? One of the giant food items carried by pupils
Pupils making music and enjoying the parade