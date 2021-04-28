A COCAINE dealer jailed for running a "lucrative and profitable business” has been ordered to hand over his remaining profits.

Zac Marchetti-Rees, 22, was sent to prison for three years in October 2020 after he was caught drug trafficking in the Gwent Valleys.

The defendant, of Pen-Y-Cae, Ystrad Mynach, was back before a judge for his Proceeds of Crime Act hearing.

Cardiff Crown Court was told how Marchetti-Rees benefited by £31,540 from crime and has £1,400 which can be seized by Gwent Police.

He has three months to hand over the cash or face an additional three months in custody.

Marchetti-Rees was locked up after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of a class A drug with two other defendants.

Judge Daniel Williams said the trio’s operation was an "unsophisticated" but a nevertheless "lucrative and profitable business involving substantial quantities of cocaine".