A COCAINE dealer jailed for running a "lucrative and profitable business” has been ordered to hand over his remaining profits.
Zac Marchetti-Rees, 22, was sent to prison for three years in October 2020 after he was caught drug trafficking in the Gwent Valleys.
The defendant, of Pen-Y-Cae, Ystrad Mynach, was back before a judge for his Proceeds of Crime Act hearing.
Cardiff Crown Court was told how Marchetti-Rees benefited by £31,540 from crime and has £1,400 which can be seized by Gwent Police.
He has three months to hand over the cash or face an additional three months in custody.
Marchetti-Rees was locked up after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of a class A drug with two other defendants.
Judge Daniel Williams said the trio’s operation was an "unsophisticated" but a nevertheless "lucrative and profitable business involving substantial quantities of cocaine".