A HISTORIC Welsh landmark is set for auction with bids starting at £750,000.

Campaigners have been fighting to save Kinmel Hall, in St George, near Abergele; fears were raised that the French-style Edwardian manor only has another five years in its current condition before further damage - including roof collapses - will mean it is "beyond repair".

The residential auction, by firm Allsop, will be held on May 13. The property is being marketed jointly by Allsop and Carter Jonas.

The listing states: "Construction was completed in 1874 and the property was designed by the architect WE Nesfield in the style of the Palace of Versailles

"Comprising a grand central staircase, impressive formal rooms, a former chapel and multiple bedrooms, Kinmel Hall was originally built as a 'calendar house' since it had 365 windows, 122 rooms and 12 entrances.

"Range of outbuildings including a courtyard stable block and storage barns.

"Total Gross External Floor Area (excluding stable block) in excess of 7,432 sq m (80,000 sq ft).

"Site Area approximately 7.09 Hectares (17.51 Acres)

"Suitable for a variety of alternative uses including hotel, conference centre, educational establishment and conversion to residential units, subject to consents.

"In need of extensive renovation."

In March, Member's of Abergele Town Council Ordinary Meeting discussed the growing desire to protect Kinmel Hall.

Both Friends of Kinmel Hall (FKH) and SAVE have been calling for action.

Rosie Burton, of Friends of Kinmel Hall, said: "The Friends of Kinmel Hall was alerted to the fact that the Hall has been put up for auction by an interested party.

"The FKH cautiously welcome a new owner for the hall. It will all depend on the ability of the new owner to carry out the urgent repairs to the building quickly.

"The FKH will be happy to work with any new owners to allow the hall to be brought back into its former glory."

A spokesperson from Conwy County Borough Council said: "We will watch the sale with interest and are able to offer advice and guidance to any prospective purchasers."