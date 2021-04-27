A FIRE broke out at Nantycaws Recycling Centre in Carmarthen over the weekend.

The alarm was raised on Saturday afternoon at the Materials Recovery Facility (MRF).

Eight fire engines were called to the scene at around 3.15pm.

A statement from Natural Resources Wales on Saturday said: "A fire water management plan in place, with fire water being contained in an on-site lagoon. We will visit the site again in the morning."

Carmarthenshire council has confirmed no-one has been injured at the site, which is run by CWM Environmental Ltd.

Head of Operations Paul Wakelin said: “ We are working very closely with the fire service and I would like to thank them for all that they are doing. We do not yet know the cause of the fire and a full investigation will need to be launched.”

The recycling centre is now closed until further notice. The waste transfer station for the disposal of commercial waste is also closed.

Residents that had appointments to visit the recycling centre from Sunday, April 25 to Wednesday, April 28 can visit one of the other recycling centres at Trostre (Llanelli), Wernddu (Ammanford) or Whitland if they wish any time between 8.30am and 5.30pm. Please take your confirmation email with you.