POLICE issued dispersal notices and made two arrests at the launch of this year's Operation Lion anti-social behaviour patrols in Tenby.
The operation - in partnership with British Transport Police and Pembrokeshire County Council - got underway last weekend.
It normally takes place at the height of the summer, but it was brought forward following scenes at Tenby harbour on Saturday April 17.
Chief Inspector Louise Harries said: “On the whole, this weekend's visitors to Tenby have enjoyed themselves without spoiling it for others.
"Unfortunately, some people’s behaviour did get out of hand and we issued a number of Section 35 dispersal notices and two arrests were made.
“Operation Lion and the partnership work was really beneficial in our response and I am grateful for that and to the residents also for their engagement.
“We’re very lucky to live and work in a place that people want to visit and we welcome visitors to the area to come and enjoy what is on offer.
"However, we won’t put up with people behaving badly and ruining the fun for everyone.
“We’ll continue taking action against anyone causing ASB, public disorder or committing crime in Tenby over the coming months.
Police say that the aim of Operation Lion is to ensure public safety and deter anti-social behaviour, low level public order and drink related problems, to make Tenby an enjoyable place to live, work and visit over the forthcoming months.