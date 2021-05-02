FOR the last year many couples have had to postpone their weddings, so we thought it would be nice to have a look back at our readers’ big days down the years. If you would like to share a picture of your wedding email jo.barnes@gwent-wales.co.uk with a picture from the day, your names, the date and where you got married.
Malcolm and Pamela Jolliff were married on the hottest day recorded in the UK in August 1976, at St Mary’s Church, Malpas, Newport.
Susan Baker sent in this picture of her wedding to Bernard Baker on May 29, 1993
This is Colin Tanner and Julie Newman on September 4, 1999, when they got married at St Basil's Church, Bassaleg, Newport.
Michelle Meano sent in this picture of her neice Laura Sidebotham (nee Woodcock) and Ross Sidebotham on their wedding day at the Manor House, Newport, in 2013.
This is Glenys Cousins (nee Watkins) and Reg Cousins who were married at St Woolos Cathedral, Newport, on July 26, 1969.