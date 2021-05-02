THE South Wales Argus Camera Club has more than 4,300 members and we regularly feature their pictures both in paper and online.

Today we meet David Littley, 40, of Cwmbran.

When and why did you take up photography?

I have been around photography since young age. My stepfather was an award-winning photographer. I really got into it when I attended a close friends wedding as one of his groomsmen and decided to take my camera with me for fun. Almost 2,000 photos later and the day had finished. I went home, slightly touched up a few photos and then printed them out for him. Fast forward a few weeks and the wedding album arrived from the photographer he had booked. His wife and him then proceeded to remove the photos from the album and insert mine. To quote them: "You have captured the raw feeling end emotions of the whole day." It was after this that (encouraged by my friend) I decided to venture into this field of work. Therefore Little Media was created focusing on weddings but also doing concert photography as well.

Why do you love taking pictures?

Every picture tells a thousand words. Pictures are priceless memories for people, whether they be happy, joyous memories or sad, painful memories. Memories should remembered.

Where is your favourite place to take pictures and why?

I don't really have a favourite place but I do prefer the more isolated locations. As long as I can capture with unusual angles.

What equipment do you use?

Nikon d3100, 18-55m lens, 70-300mm lens, separate flashes, Nikon d610, 18-55 lens, 50 lens, 18-70 lens, 55-200 lens, multiple lights.

What is the favourite picture you have taken and why?

It is one of the band Bloodywood from India. They did a UK tour and asked me to do the photos for their Bristol gig. I still talk to the band now and arrange things. This improved my confidence and drove me to push further with my work.

Why did you join the SWACC?

I really appreciate seeing other people's creativity and the advice that is shared.

What advice would you give anyone who wants to get into photography?

Do it. Don't give up and remember your photos tell a story.

If you could photograph anyone or any place who/what would it be and why?

Wow difficult choice! I suppose the ultimate thing I would love to photograph would be a concert with Bloodywood (fun to work with) playing alongside Skindred with local artists Soldiers Of Monochrome supporting. That would be the dream job as its mixing such diverse music with a passion.

Anything else you think we should know eg any awards, exhibitions, charity creations etc

Every year I am involved with the Relay Riders. A group of charity fundraisers who relay all around Britain for two to three weeks every year (24-hours-a-day) raising money for different charities. I was heavily involved when the charity was the Blood Bikes and I got local band Soldiers Of Monochrome to write and record a song for it and then we shot a music video for it in Caerleon (involved the relay riders organisers as well as Blood Bikes Wales).

It was during this music video shoot that I got talking to one of the blood bikers and was explaining to him about my youngest daughter needing blood at a few days old. He checked his diary for that date and it turned out it was actually him who transported the blood all the way. This made him cry a little as he explained he had never met someone who was so dependent on the blood that he had delivered, this made me cry a little as well.