STOLEN goods worth £1,500 have been recovered from a car in a joint operation that included a police firearms unit.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit, along with the Joint Firearms Unit stopped the vehicle in Johnston yesterday (April 26) and three people were arrested.
Police said: "Vehicle stop-checked in Johnston yesterday. Three occupants arrested by ourselves and the Joint Firearms Unit for shoplifting.
MORE NEWS:
- Seven-year-old raises money for Raven House Trust food bank
- Brynmawr boy's family fundraising for Tŷ Hafan and Noah's Ark
- Residents metres from Machen Mountain blaze tell of worry
"Searches of the vehicle led to over £1,500 worth of stolen items being recovered.
"Enquiries by Haverfordwest Police have led to all three persons being remanded."
Comments are closed on this article.