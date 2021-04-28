A RHYMNEY man who was found dead by a dog walker in Blackwood had a "fatal level of amphetamine in his system".

John Glyn Jones, 44, was discovered in Highfields Way, Blackwood, on the morning of April 14, 2020.

Police initially launched an investigation into his death due to a small wound on the back of his head.

However, a post-mortem examination concluded there was no third-party involvement, while a toxicology report found a "fatal level" of amphetamine in his system.

Mr Jones had spent the previous evening at a barbecue with family and friends.

At 4am on April 14, he and a friend met with his sister and her friend to walk them home.

During the walk, Mr Jones became separated form the group and he wasn't seen again until he was discovered by the dog walker.

DC Carla Roderick-Jones explained: "He had been at a barbecue with family and friends the previous night.

"All persons had been drinking and taking drugs, and the group remained at the address until an argument took place.

"John remained at the address for the remainder of the night and had been taking amphetamine.

"At 4am he received a phone call asking him to walk to Pentwyn and meet his sister to walk her home.

"They met up and on the walk back John was lagging behind.

"It has come to a point where John is out of sight and the others continued to walk home."

At an inquest, the assistant coroner for Gwent, Naomi Rees ruled that Mr Jones' death was "drug related".

She said: "A toxicology report found that John had both drugs and alcohol in his system, most notably amphetamine.

"It was at a fatal level.

"We have heard evidence of a head injury. Whilst there was a recent injury, it is not thought to be anything that would suggest it was caused by a third party.

"In my view the most likely cause of John's death was the amount of amphetamine in his system.

"I record a conclusion as one of drug related death."