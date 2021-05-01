THE Acorn Dalmatian Bike Ride is in gear and ready to roll for its 10th year after being confined to kennels in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Organiser Dave Rees says cyclists are straining at the leash ready to saddle up for the event in aid of Newport-based St David's Hospice Care

Keen cyclist Mr Rees, who started the event in 2012 with a group of friends which has raised more than £250,000 in that time, says he's hoping to attract new riders this year.

Well spotted: Dave Rees (front, second left) and The Acorn Dalmatian Bike Ride pack, gather at St David's Hospice Care, Malpas. Picture: DBPR

Cyclists Emma Jones (R) and Tracey Tapper set off on the Dalmatian Bike Ride in 2018. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

The 2021 outing will take place on Saturday, June 26.

Mr Rees said: "As the country opens up again after the pandemic we will try to make this year even better than usual but, of course, following all the government guidelines for Covid safety.

"As always we will have the rides in the morning returning to the garden of the fabulous Priory Hotel in Caerleon where there will be a five-star barbecue presented by the staff at the hotel."

Dalmatian dogs will be there to welcome the riders home and pose for pictures with them subject to distancing rules at the time and, of course, Cruella de Ville will also be in attendance.

There will be no canal route this year as the organisers do not want to have to bus people up to Brecon.

Instead, there will be 20, 40 and 58-mile routes along with a new, very flat 10-mile route aimed at families and people who have taken up cycling since the first lockdown looking to take part in their first arranged cycle event.

Mr Rees said: "The 10-mile route starts in Caerleon taking the cycle path to Sainsbury’s along the river front to cross over the SDR bridge and then back up the riverfront and on to Caerleon. It really is a very easy flat route and ideal for first timers."

He said: "After a very tough year for everybody, St David’s Hospice Care really needs the support. Hospice care is free but very costly to provide so please dig deep and make a donation. If you can’t cycle we need volunteers on the day as marshals."

The Acorn Dalmatian Bike Ride is sponsored by Newport-based recruitment business Acorn.

Group operations director at Acorn Andrew Tugwell said: “Many of my friends and colleagues have had personal experience of St David’s Hospice Care and the wonderful work they do for our local community.

Riders set off from Caerleon on the 2019 58-mile Acorn Dalmatian Bike Ride in aid of the St David's Hospice Care. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Having fun on the ride in 2017

“The past year has obviously been difficult for many businesses, but charities in particular have been hit very hard by the pandemic due to not being able to carry out fundraising events as they usually do. So we are delighted to be in a position to support the Dalmatian Bike Ride once again this year in aid of a truly worthy cause.”

Event organiser Beth Harrington, of St David’s Hospice Care, said: “We’re all working together to ensure the Acorn Dalmatian Bike Ride is a brilliant success again this year.

"The Dally, as it’s known, is a wonderful, fun event which appeals to all levels of cyclists. The new 10-mile route is sure to appear to rookies and perhaps also those feeling a bit physically challenged after months out of the saddle during lockdown."

To enter the event go to www.dalmatianbikeride.com; to volunteer to help out on the day go to www.dalmatianbikeride.com/contact-us/. For more details contact dalmatian@stdavidshospicecare.org or 01633 851051.

You can set-up a Just Giving page or make a donation towards the work of St David’s Hospice Care at www.justgiving.com/campaign/dalmatianbike

Or if you would like to donate via text send one of the following to 70300: text CWTCH 3 Dalmatian to give £3; text CWTCH 5 Dalmatian to give £5; text CWTCH 10 Dalmatian to give £10; text CWTCH 15 Dalmatian to give £15; or text CWTCH 20 Dalmatian to give £20.

Sarah Tanner (left) and Irene Quelch at the Dalmatian Bike ride for St David's Hospice Care in Caerleon in 2018. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Back in 2014 Jack Jones (ten), from Marshfield, gets ready to take part in the Dalmatian Bike Ride from Brecon to Newport

Texts costs your donation plus one message at your standard network rate. Always ask the bill payers permission. Registered Charity number: 1010576.

Entry fees of the event: adult entry £25 (to include a technical t-shirt) or adult entry £35 (to include a cycling jersey); family entry £30 (for one adult and one child - to include an adult technical t-shirt & child t-shirt); child entry £10 (to include a t-shirt). Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Please enter soon to ensure you will have a cycling jersey or technical t-shirt for the event day.