A BLUNDERING driver wrote off a luxury £30,000 sports car - just hours after winning it in an internet giveaway.

Adam Griffiths, 27, won the flashy Mitsubishi Evo IX in a draw but saw his dream car reduced to scrap metal after crashing it into a wall.

Petrolhead Mr Griffiths travelled 90 miles to pick up his new wheels from Dream Car Giveaways after winning Tuesday night's online draw.

Adam Griffiths, 27, won the flashy Mitsubishi Evo IX in a draw. Picture: Wales News Service

The prize-givers said: "Adam was straight over today to collect this stunning Evo IX he won in last nights draw.

"A lovely example this was, which I'm sure he will get many happy miles from."

He set off in the bright red Evo - top speed 142mph - to show his friends.

But the next morning South Wales Police found the same car had crashed into a wall near his home in Pontypridd.

The front of the car was completely crumpled as well as damage to its rear end following the crash.

A force spokesman said the crash happened at 6.30am on Wednesday and that Mr Griffiths and a front seat passenger were treated by medics for minor injuries.

He said: "Emergency services were called to a single vehicle road traffic collision which happened on Cardiff Road, Glyntaff, Pontypridd.

"The driver and male passenger suffered minor injuries.

"The 27 year-old local man who was driving the car has been reported for driving without due care and attention."

The car after the crash. Picture: Wales News Service

Dream Car Giveaways confirmed the vehicle was the same one as had been given away the night before.

Internet jokers were quick to jump on the mishap with one saying: "Ban him from buying any more tickets - unless it's a f**king bus ticket."

Others were angry that he had driven their dream car recklessly.

Kieran Dewhurst wrote: "Such a shame. All that hard work done by you guys. It's such a waste.

"That's the only negative about these competitions - genuine car enthusiasts who hope to win their dream car lose to yobos."

Mr Griffiths said: "It's my fault, I hurt myself in this crash and I've got to deal with the consequences.

"I'm just lucky that my passenger was able to walk away - the car can be replaced but some things can't."

The car after the crash. Picture: Wales News Service

Mr Griffiths, of Rhydyfelin, Pontypridd said he took down his Facebook following the abuse he was getting online.

He said: "I've had people harassing me, people contacting my mother saying I should die and stuff.

"It's all because I won the car. If I had paid £25,000 for it and this had happened no one would be interested.

"I was breathalysed, drug tested and everything at the scene. People are saying I didn't have insurance and ran away from the scene and stuff it's just not true. I have the full documentation and everything."