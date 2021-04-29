A MAN has pleaded not guilty after being charged with assault in Haverfordwest.
Carl Malcolm John Griffiths, 39, is accused of assaulting a man in Haverfordwest on Saturday, September 26 last year.
Griffiths, of Moorland Road, Freystrop, pleaded not guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates on Tuesday, April 27.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until Monday, June 14, when the case will be heard in Haverfordwest.
