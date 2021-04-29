A 25-YEAR-OLD man who spat at a police officer has been sent to prison for 18 weeks by magistrates.
Mcauley Dennis Richard Breen of Colley Court, Monkton, Pembrokeshire, appeared before the court in Haverfordwest on Tuesday April 27.
He admitted possessing a quantity of cannabis at Monkton on April 25 and assaulting PC Paul Boorman by beating him at Haverfordwest the following day.
The magistrates decided to send Breen to prison because because of his previous convictions, his previous failure to comply with court orders and the fact that he spat twice at the police officer.
No separate penalty was imposed for the cannabis possession. An order was made for the forfeiture and destruction of the drug.
Breen was also ordered to pay £150 compensation, a surcharge of £128 and costs of £85.