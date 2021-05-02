WITH hedgehogs coming out of hibernation after a long cold winter local charity Pembrokeshire's 'Hogspital' has issued some advice to give the animals a helping hand this summer.
Pembrokeshire Hogspital is a non-profit organisation based on Sutton West Farm, Haverfordwest, which rescues and rehabilitates sick, injured and orphaned hedgehogs.
The hogspital has released some indicators which show if a hedgehog is in distress.
If there are flies buzzing around the hedgehog or if the hedgehog is having a little wobble as it walks, or if it's injured or trapped then it needs help.
The 'hogspital' reminds us that hedgehogs don't like sunbathing so if a hedgehog is lying in the sun it'll probably be in need of assistance.
If you find baby hedgehogs - described as 'hoglets' - scurrying around on their own then they will have lost their mother.
Greenacres Rescue commented: "Some sound advice from our wonderful friends at Pembrokeshire Hogspital.
"If you find a hedgehog in distress, then it needs help fast.
"Pick it up straight away, put it in a high sided box (they love to escape) with straw, a towel or torn newspaper.
"Phone a rescue for advice (Pembrokeshire Hogspital has a facebook page).
"Give the hedgehog water in a shallow bowl and meaty cat or dog food and follow any rescue centre advice online."
According to a recent State of Britain's hedgehogs report, numbers of hedgehogs have fallen by up to 30 per cent in urban areas and 50 per cent in rural areas since the Millennium.