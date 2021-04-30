RESIDENTS in the Cefn Fforest and Blackwood areas are being asked to give their views on plans for a new skate park in Blackwood.
Caerphilly County Borough Council is consulting on the proposals for the Showfield site.
An initial consultation was carried out last September, but the council says a more comprehensive exercise is being carried out over the coming weeks to gauge the opinions of residents.
The proposal forms part of the council’s Welsh Housing Quality Standard (WHQS) programme, which will see around £260 million invested into tenants’ homes and their communities.
Under the plans the concrete skate park would be located near to the existing playpark and outdoor gym on the Showfield site.
It would be “robust and practically vandal proof”, as well as being quieter than a metal alternative, the council says.
The designs would be similar to several others being installed, as part of the WHQS programme, and would offer young people a safe and accessible outdoor space to use skateboards, scooters and bikes.
Residents will be able to complete a survey electronically, with details at caerphilly.gov.uk/involved/consultations.
Those unable to complete the survey online can contact Lynne John, environmental officer, on 01443 864002 or johnl@caerphilly.gov.uk.