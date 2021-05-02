WHO remembers the dragon boat race which used to be held on the River Wye at Monmouth in aid of a local hospice?

We've found these great pictures from the 2006 event which was staged by St David's Foundation on a lovely sunny day. It all looks jolly good fun and a lot of hard work on the part of the teams.

South Wales Argus: SWA/MIKE LEWIS...26.06.06 REPORTER JANE A CLOSE FINISH....THE GREEN DRAGON, NEARSIDE GO ON TO WIN HEAT 13, AGAINST THE JOHNY ROGER RAFTERS, (OK0, AND CAMBRIAN CRUSADERS

The Green Dragon, nearside, win heat 13, against the Johnny Roger Rafters

South Wales Argus: SWA/MIKE LEWIS....25.6.06 REPORTERS SPORT MAKING OFF...A GROUP OF DUCKS RUN FOR COVER AS A BOAT REACHES THE FINISHING LINE IN THE CHARITY RACING AT MONMOUTH FOR ST DAVID'S FOUNDATION

A group of ducks run - or swim - for cover as a boat reaches the finish line

South Wales Argus: SWA/MIKE LEWIS...26.06.06 REPORTER JANE RESPLENDANT IN YELLOW....THE TEAM OF PHEONIX WARRIORS

A team of Pheonix Warriors

South Wales Argus: SWA/MIKE LEWIS...26.06.06 REPORTER JANE A SHOW OF POWER TO EASILY WIN HEAT 10 IN THE FASTEST TIME ARE THE CREW, THE COMMON PEOPLE

A Show of Power easily win heat 10 in the fatest time

South Wales Argus: SWA/MIKE LEWIS...26.06.06 REPORTER JANE POWER OARING....TESCO'S NEARSIDE GET UP TO BEAT WEDGES ON WATER, FARSIDE, WATCH BY THE CROWDS ON THE BANK IN HAET NINE

Tesco's Nearside get up to beat Wedges on Water, Fareside, watched by crowds in heat nine

South Wales Argus: SWA/MIKE LEWIS...26.06.06 REPORTER JANE POWER OARING....NAGS WITH BRAINS DIG DEEP TO PICK UP HEAT EIGHT IN THE QUALIFYING FIRST ROUND OF THE DRAGON BOAT RACING

Nags with Brains dig deep to pick up heat eight in the qualifying first round

South Wales Argus: SWA/MIKE LEWIS...26.06.06 REPORTER JANE CROWDS ENJOY THE DRAGON BOAT RACING AT MONMOUTH ROPWING CLUB IN AID OF ST DAVID'S FOUNDATION

Crowds enjoy the racing

South Wales Argus: SWA/MIKE LEWIS...26.06.06 REPORTER JANE SIDE BY SIDE...A GROUP OF DUCKS SWIM ALONGSIDE A CREW IN THE MONMOUTH DRAGON BOAT RACE IN AID OF ST DAVID'S FOUNDATION

A group of ducks take part in the race

South Wales Argus: SWA/MIKE LEWIS....25.6.06 REPORTERS SPORT OARESOME...MEMBERS OF THE NEWPORT SPORTS DEVELOPMENT TEAM CALLING THEMSELVES 'LITTLE BIG OWLS' WHO TOOK PART IN THE DRAGON BOAT RACING AT MONMOUTH TO HELP RAISE FUNDS FOR ST DAVID'S FOUNDATION

Members of the Newport Sports Development team, calling themselves Little Big Owls