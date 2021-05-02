WHO remembers the dragon boat race which used to be held on the River Wye at Monmouth in aid of a local hospice?
We've found these great pictures from the 2006 event which was staged by St David's Foundation on a lovely sunny day. It all looks jolly good fun and a lot of hard work on the part of the teams.
The Green Dragon, nearside, win heat 13, against the Johnny Roger Rafters
A group of ducks run - or swim - for cover as a boat reaches the finish line
A team of Pheonix Warriors
A Show of Power easily win heat 10 in the fatest time
Tesco's Nearside get up to beat Wedges on Water, Fareside, watched by crowds in heat nine
Nags with Brains dig deep to pick up heat eight in the qualifying first round
Crowds enjoy the racing
A group of ducks take part in the race
Members of the Newport Sports Development team, calling themselves Little Big Owls