RESIDENTS in Monmouthshire can expect their bin collections to run a day later than normal next week because of the bank holiday.
There will be no collections in Monmouthshire on Bank Holiday Monday, May 3.
Residents who normally have bins collected on Mondays should expect them on Tuesday instead.
To check your collection day visit http://maps.monmouthshire.gov.uk/”
All of the other four Gwent council areas – Blanaeu Gwent, Caerphilly, Newport and Torfaen – have announced that there will be no changes to their collection services.
This means those that normally have their bins emptied on a Monday should expect the service as normal.