NETFLIX has announced a new range of films and TV series coming to the streaming platform in May.
Netflix now have tough competition from the likes of Amazon Prime, Disney+ and Now TV, meaning we are spoiled for choice when it comes to TV series and films of late.
But as lockdown restrictions begin to ease, people will still be on the hunt for new TV show and films to get them through the last few months.
Lucky for us, Netflix has us covered. The streaming giant has released a whole host of new shows and movies coming in May.
Here is the full list (N* = Netflix Original):
May 1
- Below Deck (Multiple Seasons) – Seasons of the highly-rated reality series where you follow the crew of a multi-million dollar charter boat.
- Eagle Eye (2008) – Shia LaBeouf headlines this thriller about two strangers that are attached to a terrorist threat.
- Premonition (2007) – Fantasy mystery starring Sandra Bullock.
- Resident Evil: Degeneration (2008) – CG horror movie based on the video game franchise.
- School of Rock (2003) – Jack Black comedy where he infiltrates a school as a substitute teacher and teaches his kids who to be rockstars.
- Tamara Drewe (2010) – Rom-com from director Stephen Frears about a young newspaper writer returning to her hometown.
- The Fourth Kind (2009) – Horror mystery from director Olatunde Osunsanmi.
- The Italian Job (2003) – The rebooted action thriller starring Mark Wahlberg and Charlize Theron.
May 2
- Colony (Season 3) – Netflix UK finally gets the final season of the sci-fi series starring Josh Holloway and Sarah Wayne Callies.
May 4
- Giant Truck (Season 2) N – Animated kids series.
- Selena: The Series (Season 2) N – The second part of the Selena biopic series that arrives on Netflix slightly earlier than originally billed.
- StartUp (Seasons 1-3) – Ex-Crackle show starring Martin Freeman.
- Trash Truck (Season 2) N – Kids cartoon series about a giant truck and his best friend Hank continuing their adventures together.
May 5
- Lava Ka Dhaava (Season 1) N – Indian spin-off of the reality series where contestants aren’t allowed to touch the floor.
- The Circle (Season 2 – Finale) N – Reality series based on the Channel 4 show – Weekly episodes will arrive in April but the finale will air on May 5th.
- The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness (Limited Series) N – Crime docu-series about a journalist looking into murders linked to a satanic cult.
- Upin&Ipin (Season 11) – Children’s animation.
May 6
- An Tomorrow the Entire World (2020) N – German crime-drama that sees a law student’s political idealogy pushed to the limit when she joins an anti-fascist group and is sucked into increasingly dangerous and violent situations.
- August Sky – 63 Days of Glory (2018) – Polish war drama
May 7
- Girl from Nowhere (Season 2) N – Thai series returning for season 2.
- Jupiter’s Legacy (Season 1) N – The first of the brand new titles to come out of the Netflix superhero universe, Millarworld.
- Men in Black: International (2019) – The rebooted Men in Black movie series starring Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson.
- Milestone (2021) N – Indian drama about a bereaved trucker who faces the threat of losing his job.
- Monster (2021) N – Timely retelling of Steve Harmon’s story.
- The Secret Life of Pets 2 (2019) – The animated Illumination movie continuing the story of Max and his pet friends.
May 9
- Super Me (2019) N – Chinese fantasy drama about Sang Yu, a man with the ability to extract antiques from his dreams into the real world. Almost overnight his newfound wealth draws the attention of a ruthless gangster.
May 10
- The Corrupted (2019) – Crime-thriller starring Sam Claflin and Timothy Spall.
- Deadly Switch (2019) – Indie thriller that sees a foreign exchange student become the target of a stalker, and moves in with her roommate’s family, who would do anything to get their daughter back.
- It Is Never Too Late (1956) – Classic Swedish movie about a woman going through a bitter divorce, and moves herself and her children in with her mother.
- The Outlaw and His Wife (1918) – Classic silent movie centered around a stranger who comes to work at a farm.
May 11
- Money, Explained (Season 1) N – New docu-series from the Vox team.
- Motherland (Season 2) – British comedy series about a group of friends navigating the world of parenthood, in particular, the less glamourous side of parenting.
May 12
- Brightburn (2019) – Superpowered horror that unofficially tells the story of “what if Superman was born evil.”
- Dance of the Forty One (2021) N – LGBTQ Mexican series.
- Oxygen (2021) N – French sci-fi survival film about a woman waking up in a cryogenic unit with no memory.
- The Upshaws (Season 1) N – New sitcom about a Black family in Indiana striving for a better life.
May 13
- Castlevania (Season 4) N – The final season of the video-game anime series.
May 14
- Ferry (2021) N – Dutch spin-off movie to the series Undercover available now on Netflix.
- Haunted (Season 3) N – More real-world testimony of scary haunted sightings.
- I Am All Girls (2021) N – German thriller.
- Jungle Beat: The Movie (2021) N – Animated animal adventure where an alien grants the zoo animals the ability to speak.
- Love, Death & Robots (Season 2) N – A new batch of animated episodes in this excellent anthology series.
- Ma (2019) – Horror thriller starring Diana Silvers and Octavia Spencer.
- Move to Heaven (Season 1) N – K-Drama centered around two trauma cleaners and the stories they uncover.
- The Heroic Legend of Arslan (Season 1) – Classic anime series from the 1990s.
- The Strange House (2021) N – German family horror.
- The Woman in the Window (2021) N – Amy Adams headlines this psychological thriller.
May 15
- Beyblade Burst Rise (Season 1) – Anime kids series.
- Kuroko’s Basketball (Season 2) – Sports-based anime series.
May 16
- Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle (2015) – Animated family adventure with the classic character.
- Dad’s Army (2016) – The reboot of the classic sitcom starring a huge lineup of British stars including Michael Gambon, Toby Jones, Bill Nighy and more.
- Highlander (1986) – Classic fantasy adventure from director Russell Mulcahy about the immortal Connor MacLeod who fought in 1536 and now must do the same in “modern” day New York City.
- The Doors (1991) – The story of sex, drugs and rock N roll with this biopic of Jim Morrison.
- The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000) – Eddie Murphy returns in the fat suit for more carnage.
May 18
- Sardar Ka Grandson (2021) N – Hindi rom-com about a grandson embarking on a mission to fulfill his grandmother’s dying wish.
- S.W.A.T. (Multiple Seasons) – The US action-drama series that airs on CBS will make its Netflix debut next month.
May 19
- The Last Days (1998) – Oscar-winning documentary set during WW2 recapping the harrowing events of the cleansing in Hungary.
- Who Killed Sara? (Season 2) N – The hit Spanish crime mystery returns to wrap up the story.
May 20
- Hating Peter Tatchell (2021) – Documentary on the gay rights activist Peter Tatchell.
- Jay and Silent Bob Reboot (2019) – The long-awaited late-night comedy movie reboot from Kevin Smith.
- Special (Season 2) N – A slightly longer final outing for the comedy series by Ryan O’Connell.
May 21
- Army of the Dead (2021) N – A crack team of mercenaries plots a heist during the zombie apocalypse. Directed by Zack Snyder.
- Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Season 3) N – The third season of the animated series set in the Jurassic Park universe.
- Strain (2020) – Nigerian drama.
- The Neighbor (Season 2) N – Second season of the Spanish-language superhero series.
May 25
- Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) – Spidey teams up with a new hero to bring down new foes.
May 26
- The Divine Ponytail (2021) N – Italian biopic on soccer legend Roberto Baggio.
May 27
- Eden (Season 1) N – Sci-fi anime series from Justin Leach about a pair of robots secretly raising a young girl.
May 28
- Lucifer (Season 5B) N – The second half of the devil detective series FINALLY hits Netflix.
- The Kominsky Method (Season 3) N – Final season of the incredibly underrated Chuck Lorre comedy series.