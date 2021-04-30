IN THE lead up to Foster Care Fortnight, Foster Monmouthshire is calling on kind, caring people to come forward as a foster carer to support an eight-year-old and offer her the safety and comfort that every young girl needs.

Foster Care Fortnight begins on May 10.

Like many eight-year-olds, 'A' has many dreams and wishes, she wants to try new things like horse-riding and gymnastics and do simple things like learning how to swim.

Her name has been withheld to protect her identity.

A would love a little puppy to play with and to have someone to do arts and crafts with.

Just like any child, A deserves a loving caring home and someone to help her face the challenges that any young person faces while growing up.

Monmouthshire’s chief officer for social care and health Julie Boothroyd said: “A has faced a significant amount of instability in her short time in our care. She has been in residential care since Christmas, which has left her often feeling lost and scared.

“A has some challenges, she has sensory issues and sometimes has big emotions which she needs a patient, kind and loving family to help her manage.

"She is constantly described as polite, someone who loves cuddles and is chatty with a sense of humour. A likes spending time with people, she loves animals and particularly enjoys arts and crafts, singing and drama.

"She has a close relationship with her brother who is also living with foster carers that we very much want to support.

“We know there is someone out there who can give this little girl the love and support she needs.

"Fostering does come with its challenges but it can be the most rewarding thing you will ever do.

"As a MyST therapeutic foster carer you will be given excellent support, training and a salary.”

For anyone wanting to find out more about fostering A or the training and support available to MyST therapeutic foster carers, visit monmouthshire.gov.uk/fostering