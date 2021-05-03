PARENTS at a Newport school are looking to raise funds to restore an outdoor play area which is in dire need of renovation.

The Timber Trail at Glasllwch School was deemed unsafe earlier this year, but the school’s PTA is looking to replace it to encourage outdoor play among pupils.

The PTA have entered WD-40’s Fix It Challenge, which sees projects enter from across the UK with the public voting on the most worthy cause – which then takes home the main prize of £6,000 of DIY vouchers.

READ MORE:

Sarah Maccarty, co-chair of the Glasllwch School PTA, said: “We have had our Timber Trail for 15 years. It is integral to our outdoor learning provision, but it was deemed unsafe two or three months ago.

“It leaves a massive hole in our school community, as outdoor provision is key – especially now. We are desperately trying to raise funds for the Timber Trail.

“Our fundraising capacity over the last year has been severely limited and we are conscious that the pandemic has hit our parents as well as everyone.

The Timber Trail at Glasllwch School in Newport when it was first installed. Picture: Glasllwch School PTA

“Social interaction and peer interaction are things that currently at a primary school are very limited, and have been even more so during lockdown.

“The Timber Trail is somewhere the children can play with each other and learn these social norms and things like sharing.

“A lot of their learning is done through play, so post-pandemic the big push for us is to provide that space they need.”

You can vote to support Glasllwch School PTA’s project at: thefixitchallenge.wd40.co.uk/voteme/904629/646655014