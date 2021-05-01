A MAN from Milford Haven has pleaded guilty to breaking a molestation order.

Thirty-three-year-old Shaun Anthony Nolan of Howarth Close, Milford Haven, broke the order on Saturday, January 30.

Nolan pleaded guilty to the charge at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ on Thursday, April 29.

He was discharged conditionally for twelve months and made to pay fines and the prosecution service costs totalling £642.