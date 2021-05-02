TWO more men have been arrested in connection with the Cardiff murder of Tomasz Waga on January 28.

The men, one aged 24 from Enfield in London and the other aged 41 from Fairwater in Cardiff have been taken to Cardiff Bay police station where they are being questioned.

Three other men have already been charged in connection with his death and are remanded in custody awaiting trial.

There are also three other men who are wanted on suspicion of Mr Waga's murder. They are Josif Nushi, 26, Mihal Dhana, 27 and Gledis Mehalla, 19.

As part of the investigation, a number of vehicles have been seized but the force are focusing their attention on a silver/grey Mercedes C200 Sport, registration BK09 RBX.

It is linked to the wanted men and was seen in Cardiff on the day of the murder but not been seen since. South Wales Police believe that it could contain vital evidence and help lead officers to the outstanding suspects.

There is a £5,000 reward on offer from Crimestoppers for information on the whereabouts of the three men. They have links with Lushnje in Albania, Bradford, Huddersfield, north west London and Bristol and are thought to have fled Cardiff the day after the murder on Friday, January 29.

Anybody with information should contact 101 or provide information online via the Major Investigation Public Portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/62SWP21B26-PO1

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.