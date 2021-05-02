A WEATHER warning is in place for Gwent to start the week.
The Met Office have placed a yellow warning over the region, starting from midday on Monday and running until 9am on Tuesday.
Travel disruption is expected and they warn of damage to some structures as well.
Winds of up to 60mph are expected.
The Met Office warn: "A vigorous area of low pressure is likely to cross Northern England on Monday. Strong winds are expected to the south of the low centre with gusts widely 40 to 50 mph, but perhaps as high as 60 mph around some coasts and hills of England and South Wales.
"The winds should gradually ease through Tuesday morning.
"The strong winds will be accompanied by some heavy rain at times."
This is what to expect:
- Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely
- Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer
- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely
- Damage to outdoor temporary structures possible