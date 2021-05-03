THE owner of an Abergavenny cafe has spoken of her frustration after a seating area outside her business was vandalised just days after opening.

Joanna Nicholson runs the Cwtch cafe on Cross Street.

She had commissioned a number of seating pods for the area outside her cafe in order to keep the business running while complying with the coronavirus regulations.

The pods were installed in December last year, shortly before the winter lockdown was imposed.

Cwtch cafe opened for outdoor service last Monday.

However, less than a week later the Perspex window on one of the pods had been smashed in.

Ms Nicholson said that she suspects someone had punched through the panel, but CCTV footage is being investigated further.

The incident is thought to have occurred between 11.30pm on Sunday evening and 7am this morning.

Ms Nicholson has asked for anyone with information to get in touch.

She has also contacted Gwent Police.

"To say I’m so upset is an understatement," she said.

"I’ve worked so hard over the last three years of owning my lovely cafe." The pods were all paid for by Ms Nicholson herself.

"It’s been a tough year as you can imagine," she explained.

"I’ve been open for take away to provide a service to my Abergavenny customers.

"I had the pods made in December but then went into lockdown. The total costs of my three pods was £8,500."

She said that the chance to sit outdoors and enjoy what the cafe had to offer had been welcomed by her customers.

"We’ve had lots of lovely feedback and had a great week serving my homemade food, cakes and drinks," she said.

"I left the cafe Saturday feeling truly blessed to be back, then this today.

"Really emotional and made me think why do I bother.

"But, I know it’s a very small minority and I will not let this burst my happy place.

"I look forward to opening back up tomorrow and having another great week."