A DILAPIDATED semi-detached house in the Beechwood area of Newport requiring complete renovation sold at auction for £259,500.
The four-to-five bedroom over-grown and neglected property, at 211 Christchurch Road had been empty for years.
It is opposite the city's Beechwood Park and was listed by Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions with a guide price of £229,000 plus. The online auction attracted 32 bids from five bidders.
The property was among a total of 97 listed at the online Paul Fosh Auctions sale which resulted in total sales of £4.7 million after receiving 3,079 bids from 662 registered bidders from 51 countries.
A piece of scrubland with fine views across the valley at Nant Farm Road, Six Bells, Abertillery, with outline plans for 20 dwellings, listed with a guide price of £nil attracted 346 bids from a total of 19 individual bidders before being sold form £90,600.
A traditional mid terrace two bed house, requiring complete renovation, at 22 Wood Street, Cwmcarn, near Newport, listed with a guide price of £30,000 plus attracted 162 bids from 15 bidders and sold for £73,750.
A three bedroom linkhouse with garage at 154 Attlee Road, Nantyglo, with wonderful views and gardens to front and rear listed with a guide price of £17,000 plus attracted 173 bids from 16 bidders and sold for £76,750.
A three bed mid terrace house at 15 Govilon Place, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran listed with a guide price of £78,000 plus sold after 56 bids from nine bidders for £97,000.
A three bedroom house at 6 York Avenue, Oakdale, Blackwood listed with a guide price of £75,000 sold for £93,250 after attracting 41 bids.
The next Paul Fosh Auctions online sale starts at 12 noon on Tuesday, June 8 and ends from 5pm on Thursday, June 10.