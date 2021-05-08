For the last year many couples have had to postpone their weddings, so we thought it would be nice to have a look back at our readers’ big days down the years. If you would like to share a picture of your wedding email jo.barnes@gwent-wales.co.uk with a picture from the day, your names, the date and where you got married.
Terry Parsons and Ann (nee Davies) were married at St John's Church, Maindee, on October 16, 1976. Mrs Parsons said: "It was the year of the drought. It rained for most of September so my dad bought a few umbrellas just in case! But he needn't because it was a lovely sunny day.
"Our wedding car was from Hicks funeral directors as I was working with Pam Hicks, Jeff Hicks' wife, at the time. Our reception was held at The Wentwood Inn on Chepstow Road, which was demolished some years ago now."
Alison Payne sent in this picture of her aunt's wedding. Sheila Chapman and Bill Mathias., October 15, 1955 at St Paul's Church, Newport.
Alan and Jackie Williams, pictured on their wedding June 3, 1961
Paul and Lynne Duncan shared this picture of their wedding day on Friday, December 16, 2005. It was held at Tredegar House, Newport. The couple were piped in and out by members of the Newport Pipe band. The reception was held at the Brewhouse and they honeymooned in Paris.
This is Barrie O'Neill and Jennifer Harris on their wedding day at St Mark's Church, Goldtops, Newport on September 2, 1967.