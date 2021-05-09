THIS week we take a walk round Nash and Uskmouth exploring the coastal area near Newport.

This is a 9km (5.5-mile) walk which starts from the Newport Wetlands carpark. There is a charge to park here, although at the moment the fee has been waived due to the Covid-19 situation.

1. From the car park go left to find a path signed to Goldcliff leaving by a larger-than-life reed mace. At the junction swing left along the fringe of the wetland scrub. Keep with the main track, ignoring paths to the left into the reserve. Eventually, wind beneath power cables to reach the coast.

2. The route continues along the top of the sea defences overlooking a coastal fringe of saltmarsh grazing and mud, which is exposed at low tide. After half a mile (800m) you reach the East Usk lighthouse, which continues to operate as a navigation market for vessels entering the River Usk. Carry on with the coast path, ignoring the first path off left but then bending sharply left a little further on. Take the first right to resume with the coast, walking for another half a mile (800m) before dropping from the sea wall to a junction.

3. Don't turn hard left here but follow the path straight on, the way soon becoming tree-lined beside a reen. Emerging beside a cottage at Saltmarsh Farm, continue along Saltmarsh Lane.

4. At the end of the lane go left along Goldcliff Road, watching out for the traffic. After quarter of a mile (400m), just around a bend, look for a sign indicating a footpath leaving over a stile beside a gate on the left. Strike three-quarters right across lush meadow to a gated bridge and then keep ahead by the right hedge, passing through the corner into another field. Head across to another bridge, halfway along the left boundary, and continue ahead along the length of the field to come out onto a narrow lane.

5. Cross the land to a bridge opposite and bear right across a final meadow towards the church. Leave through a kissing gate ticked in the right corner and walk out to a street. Bear left, passing between the churchyard and a children's playing field to the Waterloo Inn.

6. At the bend just before the pub, keep ahead to find a stiled bridge at the back of the parking area. Turn left behind the pub to a bridge and carry on beside the winding reen to another bridge in the corner. Strike across the ext pasture to find a cross in the far-right corner. Walk forward to a gated bridge on the left, over which head away by the left boundary. After cross two bridges, swing right beside a reen and keep going over more bridges until you emerge onto a track.

7. Go left for 150m and then leave through kissing gates on the right. A grass track winds away between the ditches to emerge on Perry Lane beside the Newport Wetlands reserve and its visitor centre. The car park is then just to the right to complete the walk.

This is from the book Top 10 Walks, South Wales Coast by Dennis Kelsall. Published by Northern Eye Books it is priced £5.99.