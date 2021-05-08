THESE six men were recently handed prison sentences for offences like stalking, robbery, burglary with intent and drug dealing.

We look at their crimes and punishment.

Tyler Hooper

“Talented footballer” Tyler Hooper, 18, carried out a terrifying robbery with another unidentified man who videoed the night-time assault.

The teenager was sent to a young offender institution for two years after he punched his victim 20 times in the face in Chepstow.

Hooper continued to deny the offence despite detectives linking him to the crime with DNA evidence.

Kieran Davies

Burglar Kieran Davies broke into a couple’s house and went straight to the fridge to steal food because he was “starving”.

The 34-year-old was caught raiding the Mendalgief Road property in the Pill area of Newport by a startled homeowner.

The defendant, who had 27 previous convictions for 70 offences, was jailed for six months after he admitted burglary with intent.

Jonathan Wignall

ITV weather presenter Ruth Dodsworth was stalked by her controlling husband who placed a tracking device on her car to check if she was having an affair.

Jealous Jonathan Wignall, 54, was jailed for three years for plaguing the popular host including harassing her at her TV studio.

Judge Daniel Williams told the defendant: "You affect the air of a respectable, beleaguered, but successful businessman.

“You're not; you're a fantasist with a fragile ego which makes you an unrepentant, possessive bully."

Andrew Thomas

Samuel Rogers

Drug dealers Samuel Rogers and Andrew Thomas were jailed after they were caught “playing leading roles” in trafficking cocaine and ecstasy in the Gwent Valleys.

Detectives brought the pair to justice when they unearthed mobile phone evidence of their involvement in organised crime.

The duo, both of Tredegar Terrace, Cross Keys, were supplying class A drugs in the Caerphilly area, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Rogers, 27, was jailed for 32 months while Thomas, 36, was sent to prison for 40 months.

Kyle Jones

A criminal with a long list of previous convictions is back behind bars for racist abuse at a supermarket car park.

Kyle Jones, 25, was jailed after he admitted intending to cause racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress outside Asda in Cwmbran on Friday, April 23.