A WEATHER warning has been issued for Gwent this weekend, with flooding possible.
The Met Office are warning of heavy rain that may cause flooding on roads.
They warn: "Wet and windy weather developing during Friday night will persist through Saturday.
"Rain will be heavy at times, especially Saturday morning.
"Rain may ease in some areas during the afternoon before becoming heavier and more persistent again during the evening.
"Between 25 and 50 mm of rain may fall quite widely across the warning area and as much as 75 to 125 mm is possible over parts of the Brecon Beacons."
The warning will come into force at 8am on Saturday and last throughout the day.
It covers Newport, Monmouthshire, Caerphilly, Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent.
This is what the Met Office warn to expect:
- Persistent rain, heavy at times, may cause some difficult driving conditions and travel disruption.
- Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer
- Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer