UNDER-40S in Wales will now be offered an alternative to the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

The Welsh Government has announced the change which they do not believe will lead to any delays in the vaccine roll-out.

They describe it as a "precautionary measure" which follows advice from the JCVI (the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation) and the MHRA (the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency).

It affects those under 40, with no clinical risk factors, who have not yet been vaccinated.

The appropriate vaccine will be made available at their appointment.

A spokesman for the Welsh Government said: "Everybody who has already had a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine should be reassured that they should receive a second dose of the same brand, irrespective of age, in line with JVCI advice.

"Medical exemptions may apply to a very small minority.

"The AstraZeneca vaccine has already saved thousands of lives and remains safe and effective for the majority of the population.

"More than 1.2 million people have received the AstraZeneca vaccine in Wales since January, with very few cases of the rare clotting with thrombocytopenia event.

"Vaccines remain the best way out of this pandemic and provide strong protection against Covid-19 – it is important that when people are called forward, they should get their jab.

"To date, over 1.8 million people in Wales have received a first dose of vaccine and a further 800,000 have also received a second dose.

"The Welsh Government, Public Health Wales and NHS Wales are working with other agencies to continually monitor vaccine safety and will keep this issue under close review.

"In Wales, people’s safety will always come first and we will only use vaccines where it is safe to do so and the benefits continue to outweigh the risks."