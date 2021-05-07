CRIMINALS travelling through Radnorshire were thwarted by police carrying almost £4,000 of stolen goods.
Three people were arrested and charged when the vehicle they were travelling in was stopped in Llandrindod Wells on Thursday (May 6). The vehicle was stopped and found to be full of items worth £3,731 that officers suspected were linked to a shoplifting incident in Aberystwyth. Dyfed Powys Police officers involved included those from response, the Neighbourhood Policing Team and an armed response unit.
“Travelling criminals stopped in Llandrindod Wells with £3,731 worth of stolen goods recovered,” tweeted Radnorshire Police on Thursday evening.
“A great stop with three persons arrested and charged for the offences showing great teamwork from Response, NPT and ARV officers Police car.”
The force’s Joint Firearms Unit added: “Northern Team 3 assisted local units in stopping a vehicle suspected to be involved in a shoplift in #Aberystwyth
“Over £3,500 worth of goods recovered, and two males subsequently charged with theft.”