A DEFECTIVE tyre cost a South Wales woman £100 following a court appearance.
The court heard Natalie Dean, of Crescent Road, Gwaun cae Gurwen, Neath Port Talbot, was using a vehicle on the A4068 near the junction with Ger-yr-Avon, Cwmtwrch, while the grooves in the tread pattern on the front nearside tyre were less than 1.6mm deep.
Dean was not present at Llanelli Magistrates Court but pleaded guilty under the single justice procedure on May 5.
The 27-year-old was fined £66 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge.
Three penalty points were added to her licence.