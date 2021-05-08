A GAS terminal in South Wales is to be shut down for 26 days later this month so maintenance and inspections can be carried out.
The Dragon LNG site in Waterston, Pembrokeshire, will begin the shutdown on Monday, May 17.
The 24/7 shutdown will enable Dragon to carry out periodic maintenance and inspection, while taking advantage of the opportunity to carry out small improvement projects in a safe and controlled manner.
Dragon started its preparations for a shutdown in February 2020.
It has also been working with Welsh Government, Public Health Wales, Pembrokeshire County Council TTP team and UK Government to align the Covid-19 controls it already has in place in preparation for additional workforce.
During the shutdown, there will be over 140 valve overhauls, approximately 960 Covid-19 tests carried out by a specialist company and over 200 virtual site safety inductions (enhanced with Covid-19 site controls).
With the works taking place within the site process area, any impact to our community, including noise and dust disturbances is not anticipated.
However residents are asked to note that flaring will be undertaken during the shutdown.
A Dragon spokesperson said: "While this is a major event at Dragon, the first shutdown since 2011, our top priority always is the safety of our team and community."
For any enquiries, email karen.wood@dragonlng.com or contact via telephone at 01646 691730.