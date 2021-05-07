A POLICE force in Wales is putting the safety of the public at risk by failing to record thousands of crimes a year, according to inspectors.

Dyfed-Powys Police has been issued with an “accelerated cause of concern” by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) due to missing out on an estimated 4,400 crimes every 12 months.

On Friday, the watchdog revealed the force was only recording 87.6 per cent of all reported crime, and only 85.4 per cent of violent crime – some of which involved domestic abuse or vulnerable victims.

Its report said it found “minimal evidence of crime recording being effectively supervised” by officers which would otherwise allow the force to make sure a victim is safeguarded and an appropriate investigation is completed.

The latest follow-up inspection found the force has failed to make expected improvements to its performance and levels of crime-recording were broadly unchanged following a previous inspection in 2018.

HMICFRS has now set a number of recommendations for Dyfed-Powys, including to improve its systems and processes for recording reported crimes, paying particular attention to domestic abuse, and ensuring adequate supervision of the crime-recording decisions made by police officers and staff.

The inspectorate has also recommended the force should provide better training for all its officers and relevant staff within the next three months.

HM Inspector of Constabulary, Wendy Williams, said: “Anyone who reports a crime should feel safe in the knowledge that their local police force will record it. I am concerned that Dyfed-Powys Police has consistently failed to record so many crimes and is risking public safety.

“I am particularly worried that victims of domestic abuse are being let down by Dyfed-Powys Police. Failing to record these crimes often results in vulnerable victims not being safeguarded properly and no investigation taking place.

“We told Dyfed-Powys Police to make improvements in crime recording two and a half years ago, yet it has still not made any progress.

“The people of Wales will rightly expect Dyfed-Powys Police to ensure their reports of crime are recorded, reported and taken seriously. We will therefore be closely monitoring the force’s performance to make sure that public safety comes first.”

The force has been issued with a “cause of concern” which means its progress will be closely monitored by the inspectorate, with the potential for further actions if the force’s failures raise concerns about public safety.

Dyfed-Powys Police chief constable Claire Parmenter said: “We accept the concerns and recommendations published by HMICFRS in respect of crime data integrity. As an organisation, we are firmly committed to supporting victims and putting them at the heart of everything we do.

“The force has plans in place to improve its crime recording and I am determined we will get this right.”