UP TO SIX people from different households will be able to meet indoors at pubs, cafes and restaurants in Wales from Monday.

First minister Mark Drakeford confirmed the changes to indoor hospitality will come in from Monday, May 17.

Cinemas, theatres and museums are also due to reopen from Monday.

Although up to six people will then be able to meet indoors, those not in the same extended household must continue to socially distance.

Mr Drakeford said: “The public health situation continues to improve in Wales – we have the lowest coronavirus rates and the best vaccination rates in the UK.

“As we continue to relax the restrictions, I can confirm that from Monday, up to six people from six different households will be able to meet indoors in regulated settings, such as cafes and pubs.”

The Welsh Government has also announced further support for businesses that are still being affected by coronavirus.

These businesses will be able to claim up to £25,000 more in support to help meet ongoing costs through to the end of June, Mr Drakeford said.

Nightclubs and late entertainment venues, events and conference venues not covered by the Welsh Government’s Cultural Recovery Fund, hospitality and leisure businesses - including restaurants, pubs and cafes, and supply chain business which have been materially impacted by restrictions, can all apply for the funding.

The support is the first phase of a £200 million package earmarked for the incoming Welsh Government to help businesses affected by the pandemic

“We know the restrictions have helped to keep us all safe but they have had a big impact on Welsh businesses, which is why we are making more funding available to support firms and safeguard jobs," said Mr Drakeford.

“Eligible businesses will receive support of up to £25,000 as they prepare to reopen and move towards more normal trading conditions.

“My new government will provide more detail about the extra financial support we will be providing to businesses to help them develop and grow as Wales recovers from the impact of the pandemic."

An eligibility checker will open on the Business Wales website at midday on May 17 so businesses can find out how much support they are likely to be entitled to and how to apply.

Businesses will be able submit applications by the end of the month and they will receive between £2,500 and £25,000 depending on their circumstances. Funding will be calculated based on the size of the business and the type of restrictions they are under.

This support is in addition to the Welsh Government’s £610 million non-domestic rates relief.

The leader of the Welsh Conservatives, Andrew RT Davies MS, has welcomed the changes, but stressed that the Welsh Government's priority should now be to roll out financial support as quickly and smoothly as possible to businesses across Wales.

He said: “Today's news will be welcomed by families, workers and businesses, with everyone more desperate than ever to return to a sense of normality across Wales.

“With the vaccination programme steaming ahead, Welsh Conservatives have been clear that we will support all avenues that will allow indoor hospitality, indoor tourism accommodation and other sectors to re-open as safely and as quickly as possible.

“It’s pleasing to see spectator trials given the green light, but ministers should correct the one glaring error in the plan and ensure there are pilots in north Wales, not just concentrated in the south.

“After past difficulties, the immediate priority for the Welsh Labour Government is ensuring the smooth delivery of the latest financial support to businesses so we can support Welsh jobs and get the economy on the road to recovery."