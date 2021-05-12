A NEW Chepstow tea room is set to celebrate opening with a grand launch event next Monday.
Marmalade House in High Street has been serving customers outdoor since opening, but will hold a special launch event next week.
The new tea room is run by Laura Hays.
Mrs Hays was made redundant during the coronavirus pandemic, and used it as an opportunity to chase her dream of running a tea room.
Moving into the space left by All About Eve bridal shop, Mrs Hays said the business has had an "amazing first week".
She added: "We have loved every minute of the madness and we can't thank all of our new customers enough."
The vintage tea rooms offers a range of afternoon teas, speciality teas, sandwiches and cakes.
The tea room can also serve champagne after successfully acquiring an alcohol license.
The application form for the proposed licence change says: “We are trading as a vintage tearoom, but we would like to complement our service with a premises licence to offer champagne afternoon tea, Bailey’s hot chocolate and mulled wine.
“The licence would further allow us to sell off sales, where we could include champagne and prosecco with our afternoon tea deliveries.”
Marmalade House has created eight jobs in Chepstow.
On Monday May 17, a special launch event will be held between noon and 1.30pm.
Invited to the event is Lindsay Cordery-Bruce, from Welsh homelessness charity, The Wallich.