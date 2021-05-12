A 'SERIOUS crash' has closed a major road west of Newport.
The A48 has been closed westbound near Castleton after the incident, which occurred at around 1pm this afternoon.
The AA are reporting that the crash is located between the Coach and Horses pub and the Esso Garage.
Gwent Police have confirmed that two cars - a Ford Mondeo and an Audi A3 - were involved.
The driver of the Ford has been taken to hospital.
Queues are forming around the scene.
READ MORE:
Cardiff bus services are also being affected.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "We were called at 12pm today - reporting a two vehicle road traffic collision on Marshfield Road, Newport.
"A Ford Mondeo and Audi A3 were involved.
"The driver of the Mondeo was taken to UHW for medical attention."