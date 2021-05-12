A MAIN Newport road has been closed after a crash which involved a pedestrian.

A large emergency service presence has been at the scene, on Commercial Road in Pill, for about an hour.

One person has been seen being loaded into an ambulance.

An eyewitness reported having seen a person lying in the road, being treated by emergency crews.

The road is closed from the Punjab Tikka restaurant at the end of Commercial Road - near Frederick Street.

READ MORE:

Gwent Police officers have placed markers on the road and are investigating.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said:" "We were called to reports of a road traffic accident involving a pedestrian on Commercial Street, Newport at approximately 2.16pm today, Wednesday 12 May.

"We sent one rapid response vehicle and one emergency ambulance to the scene.

"One patient was taken to the University Hospital Wales, Cardiff for further treatment."

Newport Bus have also said that diversions are in place on the 40 & 41 services due to this incident, and that some delays may occur on Cardiff Road.

Gwent Police have been contacted for more information.

Motorists are advised to find alternative routes around the area.