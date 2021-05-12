PEOPLE having a day out in Chepstow at the weekend weren't the town's only visitors - after a seal was filmed enjoying a lunch of freshly caught salmon in the river nearby.
The creature was filmed munching away on his catch by Richard Wyson, from the vantage point of the Wye Bridge.
The seal, nicknamed Sid, seemed blissfully unaware of his popularity with passers by, content to enjoy the bounty of the river.
Mr Wyson said: "It was amazing to watch.
"Just amazing to see in this area."
The film was taken at low tide on Sunday.
Other comments reported having seen a seal elsewhere in the Wye, Tintern being one location.
However, it is unclear whether this was Sid.