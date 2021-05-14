DOZENS of newly planted beech trees have been vandalised at Cwmbran Boating Lake.
The trees were planted last month to form a hedge between the boating lake and the railway line, after larger trees had to be felled for safety reasons.
Members of the public discovered the damage between 5.30pm and 7pm on Wednesday, May 12.
They also reported seeing two youths in the area on scooters.
Torfaen Council is appealing for anyone with information to report it to the council or Gwent Police.
Cllr Mandy Owen, executive member for the environment, said: “This is a terrible display of vandalism. The hedge was planted at the request of residents to form a screen to the railway and create a biodiversity corridor.
"Many of the trees were thrown into the boating lake itself.
"Our staff have tried to replant as many as possible, but their uprooting reduces their chance of survival.”
Anyone with information can contact Torfaen Council on communitysafetyteam@torfaen.gov.uk or 01495 762200, or call Gwent Police on 101.