WE'VE been asking our readers what they like about living in Newport and Gwent.

If you want to be part of it just go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/mynewport and fill out the Q&A. If you live in a different part of Gwent answer the questions as if they were asked about your area, but tell us what that area is.

This week we meet Matt Trevett, 48, who is co-director at Alliance Marketing.

Matt Trevett with his daughter Izzy exploring the Bassaleg countryside

How long have you lived in Newport?

I've lived in Newport for five years and moved here from Penarth to be closer to my daughter.

What do you like most about living in Newport?

I live in Bassaleg and I love how easy it is to get into the countryside from my house. Ease of access to the M4 is also a plus point. Our office is in Beechwood House in Beechwood Park and this has to be one of the nicest business locations in the city.

Favourite place for a takeaway?

Mamma Lina's in Rogerstone - the pizza and pasta dishes are fantastic and the staff incredibly friendly.

MORE NEWS:

Dragons or County?

Neither although I will look out for the results for both.

Best memory of your time living here?

When the roundabout at Pye Corner was finally finished and rush hour traffic calmed down a little!

Favourite Newport pub?

The Ridgeway - love the food and always a very warm welcome from Tom and his team.

What one thing that has gone do you miss the most and why?

Free parking for two hours in the Kingsway centre - that was pretty handy for just popping into town to pick up a few things.

Favourite building in the city?

Tredegar House as it is close to my house and my daughter and I spend a lot of time walking and cycling around the grounds.

Favourite place to grab a coffee?

Beechwood Cafe as its right by our office. The coffee is very good and the view from outside is great.

Beechwood House and park in Newport. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Where would you go for a special meal?

Again, I'd go to Mamma Lina's because I love Italian food and the friendly, relaxed atmosphere there.

Mamma Linas, Rogerstone

Best place for a walk?

The hills around Bassaleg as the scenery changes by the season and there is always somewhere different to explore and something else to see.

If you had a magic wand what one wish would you grant Newport?

M4 Relief Road - that would be a game changer.

Brynglas Tunnels

Three places anyone visiting the city should make the effort to go?

Tredegar House, Transporter Bridge, and the Roman remains in Caerleon. These are all unique to the city and well worth visiting.

Choose one thing Newport should be really proud about?

Its location

Three words which sum up Newport for you

Alternative, enterprising and upcoming