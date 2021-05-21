MARK Drakeford has warned that violence seen in Swansea last night "will not be tolerated anywhere in Wales."

Police were called to the Mayhill area of Swansea last night as large-scale disorder saw cars set on fire and homes bricked.

Police warned people to stay indoors amid chaotic scenes on the streets of the city’s Mayhill area on Thursday night.

Images and footage posted on social media showed cars on fire in the middle of the road and crowds cheering as a vehicle was rolled down a hill.

During the event, superintendent Tim Morgan of South Wales Police said: “What is believed to have started as a vigil to a recently deceased local resident has escalated into violence, criminal damage and a wanton disregard for public safety.

“We have a number of officers at the scene working to de-escalate the situation as quickly as possible and allow other emergency service colleagues to attend to calls in the area.

“The incident is still on-going and we urge anyone involved to leave the scene immediately.

“Those involved can expect to face robust action. Post incident investigations will also aim to identify all those concerned.

“In the meantime we urge local residents to stay indoors while the matter is brought to a safe conclusion.”

A South Wales Police spokesman added: "We appeal to everyone not to return to the area and we will maintain a very visible presence for the rest of the night and into the morning.

"However, if those involved choose to return and further threaten public safety in the community of Mayhill they will be robustly dealt with by numerous police resources that remain on duty.

"Residents are urged to stay indoors tonight and allow officers to continue their investigations into this incident.

"Our focus will now turn to fully investigating Thursday evening’s events."

First minister Mark Drakeford condemned the violence.

He said: "The violent scenes in Swansea last night were completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated anywhere in Wales.

"Thank you South Wales Police Swansea for bringing the situation under control and continuing to monitor it closely this morning."