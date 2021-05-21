PRINCE William has hit out at the BBC for its failings around his mother’s Panorama interview, which he says led to “fear, paranoia and isolation” in the final years of her life.

The Duke of Cambridge said he was left with “indescribable sadness” after learning the BBC’s shortcomings “contributed significantly” to Princess Diana’s state of mind.

“She was failed not just by a rogue reporter, but by leaders at the BBC who looked the other way rather than asking the tough questions,” the duke said.

An inquiry found the BBC covered up “deceitful behaviour” used by journalist Martin Bashir to secure his headline-making world exclusive interview with Diana, and “fell short of high standards of integrity and transparency”.

MORE NEWS:

The journalist was in “serious breach” of the BBC’s producer guidelines when he faked bank statements and showed them to Earl Spencer to gain access to the princess in 1995, a report by Lord Dyson said.

Prince William said his mother’s appearance on Panorama contributed to “making my parents’ relationship worse”.

The future king called for the documentary never to be aired again and said the BBC’s failings had not only let his mother and family down but the public as well.

The BBC has written to the royal family to apologise for the circumstances surrounding the interview - personal expressions of regret have been sent to the Queen, Prince of Wales, the dukes of Cambridge and Sussex, and Diana’s brother Earl Spencer.

The Duke of Cambridge said he was left with “indescribable sadness”. (PA)

William said in his statement: “The interview was a major contribution to making my parents’ relationship worse and has since hurt countless others.

“It brings indescribable sadness to know that the BBC’s failures contributed significantly to her fear, paranoia and isolation that I remember from those final years with her.

“But what saddens me most, is that if the BBC had properly investigated the complaints and concerns first raised in 1995, my mother would have known that she had been deceived.”

Williams’ brother, Prince Harry, said a “culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took her life.”

Harry said "a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took her life." (PA)

He praised his mother in a statement following the report.

He said: “Our mother was an incredible woman who dedicated her life to service. She was resilient, brave, and unquestionably honest.

“The ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took her life.

“To those who have taken some form of accountability, thank you for owning it. That is the first step towards justice and truth. Yet what deeply concerns me is that practices like these — and even worse — are still widespread today.

“Then, and now, it’s bigger than one outlet, one network, or one publication.

“Our mother lost her life because of this, and nothing has changed. By protecting her legacy, we protect everyone, and uphold the dignity with which she lived her life. Let’s remember who she was and what she stood for.”