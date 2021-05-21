A ‘DANGEROUS and prolific offender’ whose threats of violence left a lone shop worker shaking with fright during a robbery has been jailed for over three years.

Ricky Lee Rossi, of Garnswllt, Swansea, tried to assault a cashier at the Londis petrol station in Ammanford, before making off with two bottles of whiskey.

Dyfed-Powys Police arrested the 26-year-old suspect at his home just one hour after the offence was reported on December 11, 2020.

Detective Sergeant Rebecca Thomas said: “This was an extremely distressing incident for the victim, who was simply doing his job when he was faced with threats of violence from a man he challenged about stealing from the shop.

MORE NEWS:

“Rossi had been seen putting two bottles of whiskey down his trousers, and reacted strongly when approached by the victim. He grabbed the phone the victim was trying to use to call for help and made attempts to punch and kick him.

“Fortunately, the shop worker was not physically hurt during the incident, but he suffered ongoing effects from the fear he faced.”

The victim described feeling uneasy and worried following the incident.

In a statement he said: “I was shaking and shivering for about two or three days afterwards because of what happened. For those two or three days what happened was running through my mind.

“Since this happened if anyone comes into the shop who has the same body shape as the man that attacked me I instantly get nervous. I start looking at them to see if it's him coming back.”

CCTV enquiries were swiftly carried out, with footage showing the suspect – identified as Rossi – leaving the petrol station in a taxi. He was located at his home and was arrested on suspicion of robbery.

He was charged with theft from a shop and robbery – pleading guilty to the first offence and being found guilty of the second at Swansea Crown Court.

He was sentenced to 46 months in prison and was issued with a five year restraining order.