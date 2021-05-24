CONSTRUCTION work is under way on the second phase of a 180-home housing development in Undy.

Bellway Wales is building 180 homes at Greystone Meadows, off Parkhurst Drive, including 144 houses for sale and 36 affordable properties for rent or shared ownership.

All 29 homes in phase one of the development have now been completed, and many of the plots in phase two are under construction.

Greystone Meadows, which forms part of a wider neighbourhood of 266 new homes, launched in September 2019 and is due to be completed by 2022.

Bellway has also created a pond and drainage basin at the front of the development, as well as a public open space with a play area.

The first residents moved to Greystone Meadows in December last year, and 35 of the homes are now occupied.

As part of the planning agreement for the development, Bellway is providing funding of £1.35 million for local services and infrastructure. Contributions include £800,000 towards adult recreation and community facilities, £200,000 for the Magor railway station project, £175,000 towards play areas and £175,000 for bus services.

Sales manager for Bellway Wales, Daniel Shone, said: “Greystone Meadows is delivering a wide range of much-needed new housing to Undy, as well as providing a significant investment in local services.

“With a selection of two, three and four-bedroom houses, Greystone Meadows has something for buyers at various stages of the property ladder.

“The showhome at Greystone Meadows is open for viewings seven days a week.”

A selection of four-bedroom houses are currently available at Greystone Meadows, with prices starting from £369,995.

For more information, call 01633 730963 or visit bellway.co.uk