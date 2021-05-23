AS LIFE begins to return to some semblance of normality for many across the UK, new research has revealed what lockdown habits are here to stay.

The study by savings site VoucherCodes.co.uk shows how far hygiene standards have slipped since the first lockdown began on March 23 last year, and how much Brits are planning to spend on their appearance and personal hygiene as they reintegrate back into society.

According to the research, 29 per cent of people in Cardiff shower less than once a day - while 10 per cent have said they never shower. Overall, half of Brits admit to not showering at least once per day and have no intention to change as they reintegrate back into society.

Anita Naik, lifestyle editor at VoucherCodes.co.uk said that, after a year spent predominantly indoors, this research shows the unusual impact the pandemic has had on our personal hygiene and the bad habits we’ve slipped into during this time.

“As we transition into a new ‘normal’ it’s natural that people will focus their attention on their appearance, and the fact that consumers plan to spend nearly £400 on the way they look shows this is front of mind for many.

"While you might want to go on a bit of a spending spree for things like new clothes and beauty treatments, it’s always a good idea to shop around for the best price."

Relationship status can impact how often people lather up. Singletons are the dirtiest bunch with more than half (54 per cent) admitting they don’t wash every day. In comparison to 42 per cent of those in relationships, 49 per cent of people who live with their partner and 46 per cent of married couples say they do so.

But showering isn’t the only thing Brits are slacking on. When it comes to dental hygiene, nearly a quarter (23 per cent) of people admit they only brush their teeth once a day. Men are the worst offenders for skipping a second brush with only 59 per cent brushing twice daily in comparison to 68 per cent of women. The data also shows that more than 8.5 million people (13 per cent) don’t even brush their teeth at least once per day, favouring a few times per week.

Hygiene habits aren’t the only thing that has slipped. More than two in five people (41 per cent) have recently eaten out of a pan or food container to save on washing up. Moving to the bedroom, nearly half (45 per cent) wash their bed sheets once every two weeks or less, which is significantly less than the recommended once per week.

Despite standards slipping since the start of the pandemic, the data shows that many people are willing to give up their bad ‘lockdown habits’ as normality resumes, with more than half (55 per cent) saying they’ll care more about the way they look as they start spending more time with friends and family.

More than one in five (22 per cent) are worried about seeing loved ones as they have put on weight in lockdown, and nearly a third (32 per cent) say they will spend more money on their appearance than before the pandemic hit. More than a fifth (21 per cent) are planning to have their hair done before seeing friends and family so they can look and feel their best, and consumers predict they’ll fork out £393 on their appearance on average in the first month of lockdown easing.