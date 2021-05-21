NEWPORT taxi drivers, takeaway delivery drivers and those visiting pubs in the city have been urged to remain extra vigilant for coronavirus symptoms.
Newport City Council, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board and Public Health Wales have issued the appeal after a small number of taxi and delivery drivers tested positive for the virus.
Any driver who thinks they may be developing any symptoms of Covid-19, is advised to book a test as soon as possible and to isolate until the results of that test are known
People who visited two city centre pubs - the Pen and Wig and the Carpenters Arms - on May 7 are also asked to remain vigilant.
It comes after a number of positive cases were identified related to gatherings on that evening.
Anyone who was at either pub from 5pm on the night of the May 7, and who thinks they may be developing any symptoms of Covid-19, are advised to book a test as soon as possible.
If you are a taxi driver or food delivery driver please remember to maintain social distancing when entering food premises, and wear face coverings where needed.
You can book a test by calling 119, or by visiting gov.wales/getting-tested-coronavirus-covid-19
